Nearly 5,000 RI households lost food assistance benefits amidst pandemic

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ As the pandemic lingered through its fourth month in Rhode Island, a local mom received a call from the Department of Human Services.

The state agency was calling to tell her she no longer qualified for SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as “food stamps.” Why? She was making too much money. Except she had been unemployed since February.

Sharon ─ who did want her last name published ─ and her three children found themselves in the same boat as 4,910 other SNAP households in Rhode Island: because of the extra $600 per week being offered to those collecting unemployment during the pandemic, her monthly income exceeded the federal cap for people eligible for SNAP.

“I was like ‘Wow really?'” Sharon said. “They’re supposed to be helping us, but they’re taking from us at the same time.”

Sharon said the extra $600 per week was helpful, but it expired in late July, and now she and others are working to reapply for food assistance benefits.

“I can’t get in contact with nobody there,” she said of the Department of Human Services. “I’ve tried calling. You’re either on hold for hours and hours and nobody picks up, or they pick up and hang up.”

Department of Human Services Director Courtney Hawkins said they received an unprecedented number of calls in the first days of August, just after the $600 unemployment benefit lapsed. She said they’re working to get call wait times down, but encourages people to use the DHS online portal or drop off a paper application to reapply for benefits.

Hawkins said if a new round of unemployment bonuses are enacted by Congress, it would likely put DHS and recipients back in the same boat.

“We’ll have to undo everything we’re working to do over the past two weeks,” she said. “People are struggling and this kind of on and off of support is not helpful to anyone.”

It’s for this reason that DHS is advocating for Congress to stipulate in their next stimulus bill that additional unemployment benefits not be counted against any federal benefit programs.

“We are encouraging the feds to exclude Pandemic Unemployment Assistance from SNAP in the future so that we can just maintain benefits and people can have that extra income to cover other household expenses and not have to worry about coming on and off so much,” she said.

For now, Sharon is making ends meet for her kids, and said she is trying to be optimistic about the future.

“I leave it up to God and hopefully I can pull through everything,” she said.