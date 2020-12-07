Nationwide survey shows Rhode Islanders mostly support COVID-19 restrictions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A nationwide survey on how Americans feel about COVID-19 restrictions found the majority of Rhode Islanders do support them.

In Monday’s community focus, 12 News at 4 talked to Dr. Matthew Baum of Harvard University about which COVID-19 restrictions they specifically surveyed, the support overall nationwide, if age/race played a factor and what the project hopes to use this study for moving forward.

Watch the full Q&A with Dr. Baum in the video above.