National Guard, police knocking on doors in Westerly to notify New Yorkers of quarantine

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Members of the Rhode Island National Guard and Westerly Police went door to door in the coastal community on Saturday.

They were looking for people who recently traveled from New York State to alert them to the state’s quarantine of visitors.

On Friday, Gov. Gina Raimondo ordered anyone traveling from the Empire State to Rhode Island to self-quarantine for 14 days before going out in public.

“We know New York is a hot spot, we know it’s a dangerous place,” she said. “I think having a physical presence in these communities is important. It shows how serious this is.”

Eyewitness News observed a crew in Westerly make three stops in one hour, even checking cars where license plates weren’t visible.

“They will be provided paperwork on the governors directive that came down as well as paperwork on how to self quarantine themselves, we will have six teams,” Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said.

“To get past this it’s going to be a community response and everyone needs to pitch in on this. It’s been urgent since day 1 and we are going to keep pushing that message and ask people to self quarantine,” Mayor Dennis Pineult of the Rhode Island National Guard said.

This weekend, Gov. Raimondo went a step further announcing all realtors and hotel operators must require any out of state renters to quarantine for 14 days.

