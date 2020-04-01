National Guard making progress with drive-thru COVID-19 testing

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — After the first day of testing people for the novel coronavirus, the Rhode Island National Guard is starting to make a dent in the backlog of people needing tests.

Between the 150 National Guard members working at the campuses of Rhode Island College, the University of Rhode Island and the Community College of Rhode Island in Warwick, 243 people were tested on Tuesday, under a third of the state’s capacity. Each site itself can test 300 a day. The state hopes to hit a goal of 1,000 tests a day by the end of this week.

Col. Craig Maceri said they’ve been activated as the whole of the U.S. and Rhode Island governments are responding to the pandemic — and fighting it.

Guard members put on full-body protection suits and get themselves sealed in — even getting adhesive tape closing their wrists — reducing every possible risk of airborne particles of the virus spreading to them.

Officials say you should keep this key factor in mind: You cannot get tested if you have not been screened and referred by your primary care doctor, or a doctor at an urgent care clinic (for those who do not regularly see a single physician).

“If you show up without a referral, unfortunately, we are going to have to turn you away,” Col. Maceri said.

That echoes the drumbeat from the State House, as Gov. Gina Raimondo and Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, the executive director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, have been stressing every day in announcements: no referral and no appointment means no test.

When you have that referral, and have scheduled an appointment, you’ll drive to the site and will be told to stay in your car.

“Their car is also to be a point of isolation,” Lt. Col. William Tuttle explained.

Your windows should also stay rolled up. You’ll be guided through the process, and need to show your ID.

After you get swabbed, your test results will be given to your primary care doctor in a matter of days.

And if you can, go to the testing site alone. The National Guard said Wednesday morning they only want people at the testing sites who absolutely have to be there.

