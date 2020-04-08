National Grid sequesters 200 employees to continue operations during pandemic

NORTHBORO, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Approximately 200 National Grid employees spread out between facilities in Massachusetts and New York are now navigating a new kind of normal for at least a month.

The employees are being sequestered to make sure power stays on throughout the pandemic.

Eyewitness News got a first-hand look from Paul Wildenhain, a Cumberland resident, who was sequestered at a facility in Northboro with approximately 75 others.

Wildenhain is the manager of the system control center there. He said that everyone working with him has gone through extensive training for a least a year.

“In the transmission control center, our responsibility is to monitor and maintain the voltage electric system,” he said.

Wildenhain said everyone who has been sequestered has a specific set of skills, meaning it would be tough to fill the spot if they had too.

“We really couldn’t afford to start to lose people, if someone got sick and spread it among the different crews, we were going to be in some dire straights,” Wildenhain said.

At a time where power is most valuable, especially in the fight against COVID-19, Wildenhain said National Grid employees are dedicated to making sure operations run as usual.

All of the sequestered employees who are now calling the facility a temporary home volunteered to make the sacrifice, according to Wildenhain.

Wildenhain was among the first wave of people to be isolated. The group moved in on March 23 and plans on staying until April 24 – when a new group will take over.

“We’re feeling good,” he said. “It’s day 16 here, we were worried about the first couple of weeks and people not feeling well, but right now, we are feeling pretty good.”

The goal is to keep everyone healthy, meaning no one can interact with others outside the facility. The facility is set up with everything people need to get by, Wildenhain said.

A National Grid spokesperson tells Eyewitness News members of the utility’s health and wellness team are on hand to ensure everyone is feeling well.

Wildenhain said the workers are still practicing social distancing just to be safe and are finding ways to make the most out of the situation. Managers often check in on the employees to make sure they’re doing okay and many are developing new friendships during this unique time.

Most importantly, Wildenhain said morale is high and everyone has a positive attitude considering everything that is going on.

“I dont ever think we thought we would be in this type of situation, where we would be sequestered for 30 days,” Wildenhain said. “The company got ahead of it, the idea was to beat this thing and get in here early, knowing we’re all safe and we’re all healthy.”

The situation has come with its challenges, though. Wildenhain said a big one for many employees is being away from their families. Wildenhain has two young children and is looking forward to getting to spend his son’s 5th birthday when he returns.

“My wife is a school teacher in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, so she’s been struggling quite a bit doing the virtual learning with her 20 or so students – and at the same time assist our children with their classes,” Wildenhain said.

Wildenhain keeps photos of his family next to his makeshift bed at the facility. While they are only separated by a 45-minute drive, he said it’s still too far for comfort.

“We’re trained and we do storm events, so there have been multiple times where I’ve had to spend quite a few days here, but never to this magnitude,” he said. “I think the biggest struggle for most of us is the fact that we miss our families.”

