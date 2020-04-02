Narragansett police officer tests positive for COVID-19

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) – A Narragansett police officer who has been home since Monday with flu-like symptoms has tested positive for the coronavirus, Narragansett Police Chief Sean Corrigan said Thursday.

Corrigan said the officer began to self-quarantine at the onset of their symptoms and was tested for the virus Tuesday.

He said a contact and tracing investigation will be conducted by the Rhode Island Department of Health, however, an internal review found no extended contact with the public during the time frame in question.

“The positive test result will not change police operations,” Corrigan said. “The department has been practicing social distancing, utilizing [personal protective equipment] and enhanced environmental cleaning.”

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines