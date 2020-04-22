Live Now
Multilingual COVID-19 testing site to open at Memorial Hospital site

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Expanded rapid testing should be a major part of the national strategy to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control in the United States, a bipartisan group of legislators said today. (AP file photo)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket and Central Falls have joined forces with Care New England (CNE) to more than triple the capacity of existing testing sites in the Blackstone Valley.

In addition to the respiratory clinic already provided on the site by CNE, a multilingual coronavirus testing site is set to open on Thursday at the former Memorial Hospital property.

CNE’s president and CEO Dr. James Fanale, Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien, and Central Falls Mayor James A. Diossa say the site is this site is part of CFP Beat COVID-19 — a broad community collaboration aimed at stopping the spread of Coronavirus in these two communities.

“The importance of testing in order to lessen the effects of COVID-19 on a community has become increasingly evident,” Fanale said. “Care New England is happy to be able to provide this additional testing location, ready to quickly test patients for COVID-19 so that proper recommendations about things like care and quarantine can be made.”

The launching of the site to provide accessible testing to the area was a collaborative effort between Care New England, Pawtucket and Central Falls, the Rhode Island Department of Health, and the Rhode Island National Guard.

“Our communities have been deeply affected,” Grebien said. “This testing facility will allow us to quickly identify everyone sick in our cities so we can get them into isolation and help them get the support services they need in isolation.”

Services at the new site will be provided in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Creole and other languages as needed.

“Now more than ever, we need to get the residents of Pawtucket and Central Falls tested in order to get them into isolation and minimize the spread of the coronavirus,” Diossa said. “With the Beat COVID-19 team in place and the new CNE testing site for both cities, we are better positioned to provide a new resource to our residents.”

The testing site will be staffed by CNE medical professionals Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Symptomatic patients should call their primary care provider or call (401) CareNOW (401-227-3669) to make an appointment.

