Mt. Hope postpones ‘crossing the stage’ filming after senior tests positive for COVID-19

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — A senior at Mt. Hope High School tested positive for COVID-19 the day before students were scheduled to be recorded walking across the stage for a virtual commencement ceremony.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the administration said it was contacted Monday by a parent who said their senior who tested positive was asymptomatic and had been in contact with other students.

The school has since been in touch with the R.I. Department of Health to determine the course of action.

“In consultation with the School Committee Attorney, we have reached a decision to postpone today’s Crossing the Stage video recording until we have more information about the potential exposure to a number of students,” the statement continued. “As more information becomes available, we will keep you updated.”

The school plans to live stream the graduation ceremony on multiple platforms in June, as well as show it on large screens in the Kickemuit Middle School parking lot. Seniors and their families can watch it from their car and listen over the radio like a drive-in movie. The event will be limited to one car per family.

