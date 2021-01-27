More RI cities gear up to give shots as Central Falls nears 20% vaccinated

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island communities that have been ravaged by the pandemic are preparing to vaccinate residents as soon as doses are made available, as the state’s hardest-hit city nears a 20% vaccination rate thanks to a special strategy to send doses there.

Central Falls — the one-square-mile, densely populated city in the Blackstone Valley — is the only municipality in Rhode Island that has been green-lighted to vaccinate the general public, with all adults eligible to sign up for vaccine clinics being held throughout the city.

The Department of Health has allocated 4,490 doses of vaccine to the city, with 3,629 administered as of last week, according to spokesperson Joseph Wendelken. Another vaccine clinic is slated for this weekend at Central Falls High School, and requires pre-registration.

“We want to get the disease stopped in Central Falls,” said Dr. Michael Fine, the city’s chief health strategist. “We’re pretty sure it’s one of the most infected places in the nation, and we actually think it might be one of the most infected places in the world.”

Fine said Central Falls started by offering the vaccine to the elderly and disabled, before branching out to teachers, and finally expanding eligibility to all adult residents. The city hired 15 health ambassadors who do outreach to residents to let them know about the clinics, and provide information in an effort to combat vaccine hesitancy.

Fine himself got a dose of the vaccine while at a housing authority building, a move that he said prompted dozens of hesitant people to get the shot. (He said he plans to hold off on getting the second dose until the vaccine is more widely available.)

In addition to vaccinating at public housing complexes, inoculations have been available at Blackstone Valley Community Health Center and at various sites such as the Knights of Columbus. A local pharmacist and a pediatrician are among those helping run the clinics.

But the availability of vaccine doses in Central Falls has prompted some grumbling from those in other municipalities — especially older residents — who hoped to have access to the vaccine by now.

Outside of that tiny city, Rhode Island leaders have so far restricted vaccine availability to specific populations such as first responders, health care workers and nursing home residents. However, the Health Department is poised to announce additional plans to vaccinate the public on Thursday, which could include expanding clinics into other communities.

Cranston’s director of administration, Tony Moretti, confirmed Wednesday evening the city was notified by the Health Department that Cranston will receive “very limited” doses next week to distribute to residents older than 75, which will be the first allotment for that age group.

The city is developing plans to notify and sign up eligible residents, Moretti said.

East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva also confirmed his city was notified they would begin to receive a small number of doses for adults over 75 in the coming days. His administration is proposing to use the senior center as a vaccination location.

“We’re ready to jump into action,” DaSilva said Wednesday night.

North Providence Mayor Charlie Lombardi also confirmed he was told that town would soon receive “roughly 300” doses for residents older than 75.

In Providence, the Emergency Management Agency has been gearing up for a massive vaccination effort. The agency’s director, Clara Decerbo, said the city is currently looking at potential sites for drive-throughs such as Roger Williams Park, where people could sign up to get vaccinated through the open windows of their cars. (Patients would then pull over into a parking lot for a brief period to wait in case of any adverse reactions before driving away.)

While the drive-through site would allow for vaccinations at a large scale, it would need to be paired with indoor sites in neighborhoods that are accessible by foot and bus, in order to serve the large number of residents who don’t have cars. Decerbo said existing health centers are a good option, along with larger facilities such as school gyms.

“Ideally what I would like to see is a combination,” Decerbo told 12 News on Wednesday. “To really be able to provide an easily accessible vaccination option for as much as our population as possible.”

PEMA posted a job opening earlier this month for qualified vaccinators, paying $25 to $30 per hour, which Decerbo said will be used to create a running list of vaccinators who can be called upon when more doses become available.

Decerbo said PEMA is ready to put the plans in place as soon as the state allocates doses to the capital city.

“I have equipment in our garage — we have a warehouse full of supplies,” Decerbo said. “We’ll be ready as soon as we get the call.”

Providence is second to Central Falls in terms of per capita COVID-19 cases throughout the entire pandemic, and has a similar hospitalization rate, with 1,068 per 100,000 residents in Central Falls and 1,010 per 100,000 in Providence, according to Department of Health data.

Certain areas of Providence have also been harder hit than others: the 02909 zip code, which includes Olneyville, Silver Lake and parts of Federal Hill and Mount Pleasant, has had nearly as many cases per capita as Central Falls.

When mentioning the Central Falls vaccinations at weekly coronavirus briefings, Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott has frequently mentioned Providence and Pawtucket as communities that could also receive prioritization.

Pawtucket officials are speaking to the Health Department multiple times a week, spokesperson Wilder Arboleda said Wednesday, and the city is anticipating using the existing BEAT COVID-19 hotline to help residents sign up for vaccinations when they become available. The city is currently assessing potential vaccination sites.

“The mayor’s administration has continued to advocate for community clinics,” Arboleda said. “Like testing, we need our residents to have easy access to the vaccines within our city.”