More doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive in RI, Mass. on Tuesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two more hospitals are expecting shipments containing more doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

Care New England is expecting about 5,000 doses to arrive at Women and Infants Hospital and Southcoast Health is awaiting almost 2,000 doses to be delivered to Charlton Memorial in Fall River.

On Monday, Lifespan received 3,000 doses of the vaccine which were unloaded and unpacked between Rhode Island Hospital and Newport Hospital — the first two to receive vials in the state.

The 5,000 doses arriving at Women and Infants are set to be distributed between there, Kent Hospital and Miriam Hospital.

The shipment of the doses at the two hospitals is expected to arrive between 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Frontline workers say this is the day they have been waiting for. Rhode Island Hospital Emergency Room Dr. Christian Arbbelaez explains his “exhale” as he was the first to receive the vaccine in the state.

“I try to be in the moment and try to understand this historical moment that we’re all living but the exhale was more just a little bit of relief and ‘gosh this is almost over we’re so close’ and it feels really nice,” he said.

Health care staff are in Phase 1A of the state’s distribution plan, which aims to have the vaccine available to all Rhode Islanders by June.