CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  Mask On/Off?
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

More COVID-19 cases linked to Provincetown cluster

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

BOSTON (AP) — More than 130 new cases of COVID-19 have been linked to an outbreak in a popular Cape Cod resort town.

State health officials say they’ve now traced more than 250 cases to a Fourth of July cluster in Provincetown.

The rise in cases has prompted some local bars and restaurants to require proof of vaccination from patrons.

Thirty-five of the people whose COVID-19 cases have been linked to the cluster live in Boston, and officials in that city are now asking anyone who has recently traveled to Provincetown to get tested for the virus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 7/16/2021: Karl Wadensten

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community