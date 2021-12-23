Monoclonal antibody treatment in high demand as COVID cases rise in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health says a spike in COVID-19 cases has led to a higher demand for monoclonal antibody treatment.

On Thursday, the Health Department reported 1,379 new infections and added 308 cases to prior daily totals. Officials also disclosed three additional deaths, while hospitalizations held steady at 273.

Revised data for Tuesday shows there were 1,619 new cases, which which is the most recorded in the state in a single day, topping the previous high of 1,607 on Dec. 3, 2020.

Antibodies are proteins produced by the human body to fight viruses, like the one that causes COVID-19. Those made in a laboratory, known as monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, act like their natural counterparts by limiting the amount of virus in a person’s body.

The treatments, which were authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), can be administered to people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms.

Studies are ongoing, but clinical trials for mAbs have shown a decline in hospitalizations and emergency room visits, along with a decrease in the amount of the virus in an infected person’s blood.

There are currently around a dozen sites in Rhode Island offering mAbs infusion treatment, but the Health Department said it’s working to add more across the state to improve access and accommodate the increased demand.

The Health Department started providing data on mAbs treatments the week of Oct. 21. There were 141 treatments administered the week prior to that, the data shows, and that number has gradually increased since then, with 364 treatments administered last week.

As of Dec. 22, there have been more than 7,500 treatments administered in total, according to the data.

Lifespan, Rhode Island’s largest hospital system, says an adult can be referred for treatment if:

Patient has a positive test result for SARS-CoV-2 Patient is presenting within 10 days of symptom onset, and hospitalization due to COVID-19 is not anticipated Patient is not requiring supplemental oxygen due to COVID-19 Patient is at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 (see a list of risk factors for severe illness here) Referring provider or provider’s designee has reviewed the FDA Fact Sheet for Patients/Caregivers with the patient/caregiver

Lifespan noted that pediatric mAbs treatment is available to outpatients experiencing mild to moderate symptoms if:

The patient has a positive test for COVID-19 and onset of symptoms within 10 days, or

The patient has a confirmed exposure to COVID-19

Infusions for pediatric patients are performed at the Tomorrow Fund Clinic at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Care New England is not providing monoclonal antibody infusions at this time, as noted on its website.