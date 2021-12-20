Moderna says booster shot increases antibodies against Omicron variant

Vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are seen at the Assad Iben El Fourat school in Oued Ellil, outside Tunisa. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi, file)

(WPRI) — Moderna said Monday its COVID-19 booster shot appears to provide protection against the Omicron variant, but the company will still develop a new shot specific to the variant.

The news comes as the Omicron rapidly spreads across the globe.

Moderna says their results show that the currently authorized booster dose of 50 micrograms — half the dose given for primary immunization — increased the level of antibodies by roughly 37-fold.

The drugmaker also tested a full dose of 100 micrograms, and found it was even more powerful, raising antibody levels about 83-fold compared with pre-boost levels, the company added.

The data, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, was tested in 20 people. Before receiving the booster dose, each individual had low levels of antibodies against the Omicron. On day 29 after receiving the booster, antibody levels sharply increased.

U.S. regulators approved Moderna’s half-dose booster shot in October.