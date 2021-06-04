Mobile vaccination clinics to open this weekend across RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state of Rhode Island is preparing to close two of its three remaining mass vaccination sites as the focus shifts to at-home vaccinations and mobile clinics.

The Dunkin’ Donuts Center mass vaccination site in Providence, along with the site at the former Benny’s in Middletown will close by June 26. The Cranston mass vaccination site will remain open.

“It doesn’t mean that the pandemic is over,” Thomas McCarthy, Executive Director of R.I. COVID-19 Response Team said.

“What this means is we are in full swing of our vaccination campaign with our local and personalized focus,” McCarthy added.

Pharmacies and community clinics will still take vaccine appointments, but the state announced it will also expand at-home vaccinations to those who are 50 years and older.

Friday night, a mobile vaccination clinic is taking place at Roger Williams Park Zoo, the same night the popular Food Truck Friday is scheduled to occur.

Here is a list of planned mobile vaccination clinics posted on VaccinateRI.org for this weekend:

Friday 6/4

Roger Williams Park Zoo

Roger Williams Park Zoo-1000 Elmwood Ave, Providence RI, 02907

Vaccinations offered: Pfizer-BioNTech

Age groups served: 12+

Clinic Hours : 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The Wellness Company (Providence County)

Nathanael Greene Middle School-721 Chalkstone Ave, Providence RI, 02908

Vaccinations offered: Pfizer-BioNTech

Age groups served: 12+

Clinic Hours : 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Rhode Island National Guard

Biltmore Park 10 Kennedy Plaza, Providence RI, 02903

Vaccinations offered: Janssen

Age groups served: 18+

Clinic Hours : 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday 6/5

The Wellness Company (Providence County)

Esek Hopkins Middle School-480 Charles St, Providence RI, 02904

Vaccinations offered: Pfizer-BioNTech

Age groups served: 12+

Clinic Hours : 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The Wellness Company (Providence County) on 06/05/2021

DelSesto Middle School-152 Springfield St, Providence RI, 02909

Vaccinations offered: Pfizer-BioNTech

Age groups served: 12+

Clinic Hours : 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Goddard Memorial State Park Carousel Building

Goddard Park-1095 Ives Street, East Greenwich RI, 02818

Vaccinations offered: Janssen

Age groups served: 18+

Clinic Hours : 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Warwick Mall

400 Bald Hill Rd, Warwick RI, 02886

Vaccinations offered: Pfizer-BioNTech

Age groups served: 12+

Clinic Hours : 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Scarborough State Beach

970 Ocean Road, Narragansett RI, 02882

Vaccinations offered: Janssen

Age groups served: 18+

Additional Information: Scarborough State Beach

Clinic Hours : 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Hope Street Farmers’ Market

1015 Hope St., Providence RI, 02906

Vaccinations offered: Janssen

Age groups served: 18+

Clinic Hours : 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.