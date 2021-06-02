Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Fall River Market Basket

CHELSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday that mobile vaccination sites will be set up in Market Basket parking lots across the state over the next two weeks.

The state announced they were moving to a more targeted, community based approach at the beginning of May, and have held more than 200 mobile vaccine clinics in 16 communities since then, according to the governor.

“As we get closer to that goal of vaccinating over 4 million residents with two shots, we’ve been ramping up target community outreach efforts to reach the remaining residents that still remain unvaccinated,” Baker said.

The governor said nearly 80% of Massachusetts residents over the age of 18 have received their first shot, and more than 60% of residents, almost 3.7 million people, are fully vaccinated.

Shots of the Pfizer vaccine are scheduled to be administered at Market Baskets in Fall River, Chelsea, Lawrence, Lynn and Revere beginning Thursday. First doses will be administered Thursday through Saturday this week, and June 10 – 12 next week.

Times vary by location, but the full schedule, including the times for second doses, are available at cic-health.com/marketbasket.

Staff will help book the second shot appointment on site after people receive their first dose, according to the website.

“Thanks very much to Market Basket for stepping up and letting us take over some of their turf to run these programs,” Baker said.

Market Basket gift cards for $25 will also be given out at the first appointment.

While advanced registration is encouraged, walk-ins are welcome. If you need help getting to a location, Lyft is offering a free ride to and from your appointment. Text “free ride” to 833-460-2202 for your code.