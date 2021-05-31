Misplaced your COVID-19 vaccine card? RIDOH lets you print new one

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health has launched a portal to help Rhode Islanders print a new copy of their COVID-19 vaccine card.
The Health Department said vaccine cards are the best proof right now that a person has to show they are fully vaccinated.
Unlike some other states, Rhode Island does not currently require so-called “vaccine passports,” but some businesses and services may still require proof.
Health officials suggest keeping the original card in a safe place, then make a copy or take a photo of it so you can have it with you at all times.
If you need help printing a vaccine card, call (401) 222-8022.