Misplaced your COVID-19 vaccine card? RIDOH lets you print new one

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

You may be jubilant after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine — but don’t post your vaccination card on social media sites. (File/Getty)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health has launched a portal to help Rhode Islanders print a new copy of their COVID-19 vaccine card.

The Health Department said vaccine cards are the best proof right now that a person has to show they are fully vaccinated.

Unlike some other states, Rhode Island does not currently require so-called “vaccine passports,” but some businesses and services may still require proof.

Health officials suggest keeping the original card in a safe place, then make a copy or take a photo of it so you can have it with you at all times.

If you need help printing a vaccine card, call (401) 222-8022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Providence

