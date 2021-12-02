Minnesota reports 2nd US omicron case in resident who traveled to NYC

Omicron, the latest COVID-19 variant of concern designated by the World Health Organization, gets its name from a letter in the Greek alphabet. (Photo: Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WPRI) — Minnesota public health authorities have confirmed what appears to be the second U.S. case of the omicron variant.

According to health officials, the man, who was fully vaccinated and has since recovered, traveled to New York to attend the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center from Nov. 19–21.

The man developed mild symptoms on Nov. 22 and got tested on Nov. 24, health officials say.

“We have been working closely with Minnesota’s Department of Health and will continue to work diligently with other U.S. and global public health and industry partners as we learn more,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All attendees over 12 years old at the Anime NYC 2021 convention were required to show proof of vaccination. Anyone under 12 was required to show a negative PCR or rapid antigen test taken within three days of their first day.

Minnesota epidemiologists will continue to investigate in collaboration with New York City and the CDC.

The country’s first omicron case was detected by health officials in California on Wednesday. They said the person had recently returned to San Francisco from a trip to South Africa.

“CDC has expanded its capacity for genomic sequencing over the past nine months and we have more tools to fight the variant than we had at this time last year from vaccines to boosters to the prevention strategies that we know work including masking in indoor public settings, washing your hands frequently and physical distancing,” Walensky added. “These methods work to prevent the spread of COVID-19, no matter the genetic sequence.”

The CDC recommends that everyone ages 5 and older get vaccinated, or get a booster dose if fully vaccinated already.