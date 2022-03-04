PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A team of military doctors, nurses and other medical professionals are set to leave their post Sunday after providing roughly six weeks of staffing support at two local hospitals amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Saul Weingart, president of Rhode Island Hospital, along with Lt. Col. Edgardo Ramirez, the officer in charge of the military medical team, will take questions from reporters on Friday. 12 News plans to stream the news conference live right here on WPRI.com.

The 23-person team deployed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) gave assistance at Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital. The team initially signed on for 30 days, but the contract was extended.

Janine Pedersen, the director of Inpatient Critical Care and Respiratory Services, told 12 News in January the team would primarily be assisting staff in the Respiratory Intermediate Care Unit.

The military medical team consists of an internal medicine doctor, a pulmonologist/intensive care doctor, a physician’s assistant, an emergency physician, two emergency room nurses, 11 critical care nurses, a medical/surgical nurse, two respiratory technicians and a three-person “command and control” team.

In Friday’s COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Dan McKee said hospitalizations have dropped 79% since peaking in mid-January. As of Thursday, the latest state health data indicated 106 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rhode Island’s hospitals.

Earlier this week, both Lifespan and Care New England eased visitation restrictions at some of their facilities in response to declining COVID-19 case numbers.