Member of the Brown University community tests positive for coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A member of the Brown University community has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent out to students and employees on Saturday.

The university said those who were in contact with the diagnosed individual have been notified directly by the Rhode Island Department of Health.

Brown University remains open, but says it is taking measures to expedite the departure of students from campus and limiting the exposure of Brown employees to the virus.

The last date by which undergraduate students living on campus must leave residence halls has been moved to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17. The date by which students can petition to remain in residence halls due to exceptional circumstances has been moved to noon on Sunday, March 15.

Students with questions or concerns should continue to contact the Residential Life phone line, (401) 863-3500.

Starting on Monday, March 16, only essential personnel should report to work in person. The school advised employees who can telecommute to do so.

These latest changes come just days after Brown University issued an advisory saying all classes had been canceled for the week of March 16, and the university would switch to remote learning for the rest of the semester beginning March 30.

At the time, the school had no confirmed or presumptive cases on campus.