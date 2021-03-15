McKee: ‘We probably should have been prepared’ for vaccine sign-up surge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee said the state has resolved issues with the its vaccination website after frustrated residents encountered error messages while attempting to book a small number of appointments Friday evening.

“There was that real surge and that was something we probably should have been prepared for,” he said. “But that’s no longer the case.”

McKee said not everyone will be able to get an appointment on their first try because of the limited vaccine supply, but he promised the state would reach a point where supply outpaces demand.

When asked when that would happen, the governor estimated some point in May. McKee said he hopes to be able to lift eligibility requirements by May 1, as President Joe Biden has directed, expanding vaccine access to all Rhode Island residents over the age of 16. He hopes that everyone who wants a shot will have received at least their first dose by the end of May.

While McKee said vaccination is critical, he told 12 News it’s not the sole metric he will use to determine whether to lift COVID-19 restrictions like business capacity caps, mask mandates and social distancing guidelines.

McKee said he’ll have to look at other factors even when the state reaches herd immunity (when 70 to 75 percent of the population fully vaccinated.)

“It all depends where we are right then,” he said, noting that the state would also keep tabs on infection and hospitalization rates. “We’ve got to be really cautious right now.”

McKee said he will look at similar factors to determine whether the state’s mask mandate should become a recommendation this summer.

“My feeling is: until further notice we’re following the guidelines, the protocols that are in place,” he said. “I can’t wait to get out of that emergency situation and get back to a point where we’re not under that protocol, and that’s my overall objective.”

When asked whether the COVID-19 vaccine might be mandated for K-12 teachers this fall, McKee said he’s currently having conversations about such a requirement with local college presidents.

“I think in certain age groups it’s important,” he said. “But also I think that, the mandatory side of things, could very well be on the vaccination if we need to get opened up. I think at this point in time I prefer people making their own decisions.”

McKee also said his team is working to interview roughly 70 candidates to replace him as lieutenant governor.

“We don’t know who we’re going to find there,” he said. “We may find people who are willing to serve on boards. We may find people who we might want to employ.”

The field of candidates will be narrowed and finalists will have a second interview with McKee. He plans to announce his pick in the coming weeks.