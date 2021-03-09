McKee to announce initiative to vaccinate RI teachers, school staff, childcare workers

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — In a move he’s been pushing for since serving as lieutenant governor, Gov. Dan McKee is set to announce Tuesday a new initiative to vaccinate teachers, school staff, and childcare workers in Rhode Island.

The news conference is slated for 11:30 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Parish Center in Pawtucket, which houses one of the city’s municipal vaccination clinics. He will be joined by Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, and other state and city officials.

12 News plans to stream the announcement live right here on WPRI.com and in the news app.

Following Phase 1 of Rhode Island’s vaccine distribution campaign, health officials had announced a plan to prioritize people by age, underlying health conditions, and geography.

Adults ages 60 to 64, along with people ages 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions, are slated to be vaccinated next in mid-March.

R.I. Department of Health spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said Monday there are an estimated 70,000 adults between 60 and 64 in Rhode Island that aren’t already eligible for the vaccine, and 45,000 people with underlying conditions that will become eligible in mid-March. The Health Department assumes 70% of those people will want to get the vaccine when it becomes available.

An estimated number of teachers and school staff that will be added to the group of roughly 115,000 was not immediately available, though the R.I. Department of Education notes there are approximately 16,000 teachers, administrators, and other educators who work in Rhode Island public schools alone.

However, a certain amount of teachers would have already been eligible based on age, underlying conditions, or geography with some high-density communities vaccinating younger people than the rest of the state.

Additionally, as of last week, Rhode Island teachers under the age of 65 could make a vaccine appointment through participating CVS and Walgreens pharmacy locations.

On Monday, Wendelken said about 14,000 unadministered doses from a nursing home pharmacy partnership are going to be reintegrated into the state’s inventory, and are slated to vaccinate teachers.

Speaking to reporters Monday, McKee was pressed on more second dose appointments estimated to be available than first dose appointments next week, when roughly 115,000 people, not including teachers, would become newly eligible.

“The reason that we’re doing it is we’re building out the capacity to give shots all around the state to meet the supply that’s coming,” McKee told 12 News Monday. “So, I think the important message to people is that there’s going to be more vaccine coming and we’re building out the capacity to meet that demand.”

McKee also said the state would not be slowing down the appointment process, despite the demand outweighing the supply right now.

“But that’s going to change very, very quickly and that’s what we’re getting ready for,” McKee said.