McKee, RIDOH announce 1,000 vaccine appointments for S.K. location

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health and Gov. Dan McKee have announced that about 1,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be made available for the South Kingstown location beginning tonight.

These appointments will be for slots on Monday at Schneider Electric located on Fairgrounds Rd.

Beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, people can visit VaccinateRI.org to make an appointment.

On Friday night, 9,000 appointments became available at four of the now five mass vaccination sites: Cranston, Middletown, Providence, South Kingstown and Woonsocket.

The Woonsocket site at the former Sears on Diamond Hill Road will open on Sunday.

State leaders on Thursday unveiled their new estimated vaccine eligibility timeline. Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said the plan is to make people in their 50s eligible by April 5 and people in their 40s eligible by April 12, with the goal of having everyone ages 16 and older eligible by April 19.

Nearly 195,000 people in Rhode Island are now fully vaccinated, according to new data released Friday by the Health Department. More than 315,000 first doses have so far been administered in total.

Health officials also reported 417 new positive cases and one additional COVID-19-related death.

Currently, 117 COVID-19 patients are in the state’s hospitals, with 20 in intensive care and 11 on ventilators.

The vaccine is available statewide for people who are 60 to 64, people who are 16 to 64 with certain underlying health conditions, and people who were previously eligible in Phase 1.