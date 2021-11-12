McKee extends school mask mandate by a month

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Governor Dan McKee signed an executive order Friday extending the use of masks in schools.

The order was originally issued on August 19 after McKee declared a disaster emergency required teachers and students to wear masks in the classroom. It was executed after weeks of back and forth on the issue, as McKee initially believed the choice should be left up to the individual school districts.

.@GovDanMcKee just signed an executive order extending the school mask mandate through Dec. 11 https://t.co/wfU1Lc1NFR [pdf] — Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) November 12, 2021

The extension comes after COVID cases began to rise in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

The mask order was originally slated to expire on November 13 and is being extended until December 11. The declared state of emergency remains in effect until at least November 27.

Rhode Island Superior Court denied a bid to overturn the mask mandate, stating that the plaintiffs’ testimony on the impact of masks suffices to establish a finding of irreparable harm to children in school.

“The Court has no doubt that Plaintiffs are motivated by a legitimate desire to act in the best interest of their children. At the same time, the Governor and Department of Health (DOH) are tasked with protecting the health and safety of all Rhode Islanders, and have presented substantial evidence that the mask mandate is a reasonable and appropriate means to minimize the serious risk posed by COVID-19,” the court stated.

The order will remain in effect until that date unless renewed, modified, or terminated by a subsequent executive order.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as 12 News works to learn more.