McKee explains why he extended RI’s state of emergency through July 9

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Though Rhode Island is nearly fully reopened, Gov. Dan McKee signed an executive order Thursday that extends the state of emergency through July 9.

Speaking to reporters at an event on Friday, 12 News asked why McKee did so if he wanted to further reopen the economy.

The governor said there were a few reasons behind the decision, including keeping certain opportunities extended to businesses in place, like allowing takeout beer, wine and cocktails.

“You take away the emergency situation, you take away that ability for those restaurants to actively operate,” McKee explained.

I caught up with @GovDanMcKee and asked him why he extended the state of emergency to July 9. He asked the same question to state agencies, too, and adds "it will sunset soon."



MORE⬇️@wpri12 https://t.co/UuMYDozcHY pic.twitter.com/SPaNEWROOV — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) June 11, 2021

McKee said he consulted with state agencies like the R.I. Department of Labor and Training and the R.I. Department of Health before he decided to extend the order.

“If we get rid of the emergency order, then all a sudden we are not allowed the same flexibility that we have right now,” he added.

McKee also said that keeping the emergency order in place allows the public and members of local and state boards and commissions to continue to participate in meetings remotely.

“That’s being debated right now, but if you take that away at a short notice, how do you plan for that?” McKee asked.

McKee said with the economy open and vaccination rates increasing, he plans to sunset the state of emergency executive order soon but will “take it one step at a time.”

As of Friday, more than 590,000 Rhode Islanders were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the latest data from the R.I. Department of Health. More than 670,000 people in total are at least partially vaccinated, having gotten their first shot.

The daily positivity remained low on Friday (0.3%) with more than 6,500 tests administered the previous day and 21 new coronavirus infections detected.

The state’s death toll remained unchanged for the second straight day, with no new fatalities reported.

COVID-19 hospitalizations ticked up to 33, with four patients in the intensive care unit and five on ventilators.