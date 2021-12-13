McKee expected to announce plan this week to address rise in COVID-19 cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After the first case of the omicron variant was detected in Rhode Island over the weekend, Gov. Dan McKee said it’s not a time to panic.

The person in their 20s lives in Providence County and recently returned from travel to New York, according to the R.I. Department of Health. They completed their primary vaccination series but had no record of a booster shot.

“We fully expected that Omicron would eventually be detected in Rhode Island as it has been in our neighboring states,” McKee said. “I want to be clear: Rhode Island is prepared. This is not cause for panic.”

Over the weekend, McKee shared he will be announcing a plan this week to address the increased number of positive cases and relieve pressure on the state’s hospital systems, while keeping schools open for in-person learning and preventing economic disruptions to small businesses.

The governor is focused on vaccinations, testing, masking, and staffing capacity.

“We know the best way to protect ourselves from Delta, Omicron or any other variant is to get vaccinated, get boosted, get tested, and consider wearing a mask in crowded public places,” McKee said. “I want to thank the staff at our State Health Lab who have been working diligently to sequence more test results than ever before. Together, we can keep each other safe and healthy throughout the holiday season.”

Dr. Ashish Jha, who leads Brown University’s school of public health, said it’s safe to assume the omicron variant is in every state.

Jha noted that key questions about its rate of spread and the damage it can cause remain unanswered, but getting a booster shot will likely help in containing the new variant.

Those who are vaccinated or recently recovered from infection will have protection from severe illness, Jha added, while breakthrough cases will be common but considered mild.

Last week McKee extended his executive order requiring that masks be worn in schools through the beginning of 2022, but said he is not ready to reinstate a statewide indoor mask mandate.

It’s still a possibility, however, since McKee said “everything is on the table” when it comes to mitigating the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.