McKee, city leaders to go door-to-door in Woonsocket to encourage vaccination

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Some Woonsocket residents may get a knock on their door from Gov. Dan McKee on Wednesday morning.

McKee, along with Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, the R.I. Department of Health, and other city and community leaders are going door-to-door Wednesday morning in an effort to encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In addition to Woonsocket having the lowest percentage of residents both partially (46.5%) and fully vaccinated (41%) in the state, the city also has one of the highest COVID-19 related death rates, hospitalizations, and cases since the start of the pandemic.

Data from the Health Department shows Woonsocket is second to Providence with 215 total deaths since last March. The city is also still among the top ten cities and towns for cases and hospitalizations.

Wednesday’s approach to vaccinate city residents is focusing on those living at the Morin Heights and Veterans Memorial housing complexes.

The Health Department is offering both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. No health insurance or ID are required to receive a shot.

Wednesday’s clinics run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with both listed on vaccinateri.org and open to all.

Boxed groceries will also be offered to anyone who identifies as in need, and there will also be opportunities to get tested for COVID-19.