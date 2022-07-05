WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee and the R.I. Department of Health’s new interim director are making a push to get the youngest Rhode Islanders vaccinated against COVID-19.

McKee and Dr. Utpala Bandy toured Thundermist Health Center in West Warwick on Tuesday and stressed the importance of getting children under 5 immunized.

“The preschool-age children are vectors of many respiratory viral infections, so if you can corral them and get them vaccinated and lower the burden of any kind of respiratory virus in that population, you are going to save the grandparents, the parents and extended family from catching the disease as well,” Bandy explained.

Thundermist is offering the shots every day at all three of its locations, with no insurance or appointment needed. The kid-sized vaccine is also available at doctor’s offices and pharmacies.

Bandy urged parents who have questions or concerns about getting their children vaccinated to reach out to their primary care doctor.

McKee said the state has administered about 500 shots to young children so far.

“We want to make sure we are continuing the progress that we’ve made,” he added. “We are number one in the country for vaccinations, there is a reason for it. This is the reason for it and we want to keep that because we don’t know what’s around the corner.”

Watch McKee and Bandy’s remarks below: