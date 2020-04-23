Live Now
Mayor: Fall River COVID-19 case count remains low despite statewide spike

Coronavirus

Posted: / Updated:

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ While the number of COVID-19 cases in Fall River remain low, concern remains high among city leaders to stem its spread.

Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan said the city recently saw a 70% increase in cases, jumping from 189 to 267.

Coogan said an increase in cases was expected, but he is encouraged to see that it wasn’t as significant as it could have been, especially with Massachusetts reporting the third-highest number of cases in the country.

“We have not had an explosion in nursing homes in Fall River, which has been good for us,” Coogan said.

As the case count remains low in Fall River, Coogan said hospitals and ICU’s across the city have plenty of room and remain prepared for a potential surge.

“I’m hoping we don’t have to use them,” Coogan said. “The best thing is they all stay vacant. I know that with St. Anne’s moving their COVID-19 patients to Morton, Southcoast and the satellite hospitals…right now we’re in a very good spot for beds.”

Coogan believes the numbers are lower than expected in Fall River compared to the rest of the state because residents are adhering to social distancing measures.

But even so, he is still urging everyone to stay home if possible, wash their hands regularly and continue practicing social distancing to ensure the city’s case count remains low.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

Providence

