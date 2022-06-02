PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.

Elorza took an at-home test Thursday morning after experiencing symptoms.

“He tested positive and has scheduled a PCR test to confirm the result,” his office said. “Mayor Elorza is fully vaccinated and boosted.”

Elorza has canceled in-person meetings or events for the next few days and will be working remote.

In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, anyone who has come into close contact with Elorza should follow CDC recommendations to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.