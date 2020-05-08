Raimondo to hold 1 pm briefing as RI approaches Phase 1 of reopening

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to hold her daily coronavirus briefing at 1 p.m. Friday along with Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the R.I. Department of Health.

Raimondo announced Thursday that her stay-at-home order will be lifted on Saturday and the state will enter Phase 1 of reopening. Overall, things won’t look much different, with many health and safety restrictions still in place, though non-critical retailers will be allowed to reopen.

On Friday, an executive order signed by Raimondo earlier in the week went into effect, requiring everyone over the age of two to wear a mask or cloth face covering in public places like stores and pharmacies.

She’s expected to release more information Friday on civil penalties for violating the order.

The R.I. Department of Health reported 18 more Rhode Islanders died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the total to 388. As of Thursday, 318 patients were in the hospital. Of those, 82 were in the ICU and 56 were on ventilators.

