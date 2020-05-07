18 new deaths in RI; Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to hold briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — There were 18 new deaths of people with coronavirus in Rhode Island reported Thursday and 325 new cases, according to data released by the R.I. Department of Health.

There are 318 people in the hospital with COVID-19, down slightly from Wednesday. Of those, 82 are in intensive care and 56 are on ventilators.

The data was released ahead of Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott’s daily briefing at 1 p.m.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

Raimondo is expected to officially announce she will be lifting the stay-at-home order in Rhode Island, which expires Friday.

(Story continues below)

Raimondo is still looking to expand the state’s testing capacity, announcing new goals of testing 10,000 people per day by July and 20,000 by September. The state on average tested about 2,700 people each day last week.

The governor gave new details on the state’s antibody testing currently underway. Public health officials are sending 5,000 randomly selected people, including children, asking them to get their blood tested for antibodies.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

