Breaking News
2 residents of RI Veterans Home die after contracting COVID-19
1  of  2
Live Now
Massachusetts Governor Baker Coronavirus Briefing Watch Eyewitness News at Noon
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

18 new deaths in RI; Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to hold briefing at 1 pm

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — There were 18 new deaths of people with coronavirus in Rhode Island reported Thursday and 325 new cases, according to data released by the R.I. Department of Health.

There are 318 people in the hospital with COVID-19, down slightly from Wednesday. Of those, 82 are in intensive care and 56 are on ventilators.

The data was released ahead of Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott’s daily briefing at 1 p.m.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

Raimondo is expected to officially announce she will be lifting the stay-at-home order in Rhode Island, which expires Friday.

(Story continues below)

Raimondo is still looking to expand the state’s testing capacity, announcing new goals of testing 10,000 people per day by July and 20,000 by September. The state on average tested about 2,700 people each day last week.

The governor gave new details on the state’s antibody testing currently underway. Public health officials are sending 5,000 randomly selected people, including children, asking them to get their blood tested for antibodies.

Live Streaming Thursday: Coronavirus Coverage

11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: Morning Update | 12 p.m. – Massachusetts Gov. Baker Briefing | 1 p.m. – RI Gov. Gina Raimondo Briefing | 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: Afternoon Update

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or on the WPRI 12 mobile app » Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 12 p.m.- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Briefing
  •  1 p.m. – RI Gov. Gina Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. – Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – Afternoon Update

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com