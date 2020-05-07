Thousands of Mass. residents have participated in contact tracing

BOSTON (WPRI) — The effort towards “contact tracing,” locating people who may have come in contact with people who test positive for COVID-19, has already checked with tens of thousands of people in Massachusetts, the governor’s office said Thursday afternoon.

The contact calls started April 12.

When someone tests positive for COVID-19, he or she is assigned a care resource coordinator for a 14-day home isolation period. The Community Tracing Collaborative asks the patient for information about all the people they were within six feet of during the two days before they first had symptoms.

Then, the Collaborative calls those contacts. To maintain privacy, the contacts will not be told who has just tested positive; they will tell those contacts to reduce their own exposure to others and get tested.

The Collaborative is staffed with 1,600 members who’ve reached nearly 14,000 people with confirmed cases and established more than 7,500 of their contacts.

Everyone in Massachusetts is urged to answer the call, but also make sure it comes from a phone number with area codes 833 or 857 and has the caller ID name MA COVID Team. Calls will only be placed between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

On Thursday, the Mass. Department of Public Health reported 1,696 more residents tested positive for the virus, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 73,721, of which around 5% are currently hospitalized. Another 132 residents died after contracting COVID-19 for a total of 4,552.

For more information on COVID-19 in Massachusetts, visit Mass.gov, call 211 or text COVIDMA or COVIDMAESP (Spanish) to 888-777 to receive text notifications.

