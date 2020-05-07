Breaking News
AP Exclusive: Justice Dept dropping Flynn’s criminal case
Live Now
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

Thousands of Mass. residents have participated in contact tracing

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WPRI) — The effort towards “contact tracing,” locating people who may have come in contact with people who test positive for COVID-19, has already checked with tens of thousands of people in Massachusetts, the governor’s office said Thursday afternoon.

The contact calls started April 12.

When someone tests positive for COVID-19, he or she is assigned a care resource coordinator for a 14-day home isolation period. The Community Tracing Collaborative asks the patient for information about all the people they were within six feet of during the two days before they first had symptoms.

Then, the Collaborative calls those contacts. To maintain privacy, the contacts will not be told who has just tested positive; they will tell those contacts to reduce their own exposure to others and get tested.

Learn about the Mass. Community Tracing Collaborative (Mass.gov) »

The Collaborative is staffed with 1,600 members who’ve reached nearly 14,000 people with confirmed cases and established more than 7,500 of their contacts.

Everyone in Massachusetts is urged to answer the call, but also make sure it comes from a phone number with area codes 833 or 857 and has the caller ID name MA COVID Team. Calls will only be placed between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

On Thursday, the Mass. Department of Public Health reported 1,696 more residents tested positive for the virus, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 73,721, of which around 5% are currently hospitalized. Another 132 residents died after contracting COVID-19 for a total of 4,552.

Full breakdown of COVID-19 data (Mass.gov) »

For more information on COVID-19 in Massachusetts, visit Mass.gov, call 211 or text COVIDMA or COVIDMAESP (Spanish) to 888-777 to receive text notifications.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com