RI nearing 1 million vaccine doses administered; positivity rate remains low

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island official raised the capacity limit for restaurants and other businesses on Friday, with COVID-19 numbers declining and vaccination rate rising.

New data from the R.I. Department of Health shows nearly a million doses have been administered in the state so far: 584,379 people are at least partially vaccinated, while 428,823 people are now fully immunized.

The daily positivity rate remained low at 1.3%, health officials said, with 182 new cases reported and more than 13,000 tests on Thursday.

Two more Rhode Islanders died after contracting COVID-19, putting the death toll at 2,687, according to the data.

Hospitalizations fell to 113, with 23 patients in the intensive care unit and 18 on ventilators.