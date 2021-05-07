CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

RI nearing 1 million vaccine doses administered; positivity rate remains low

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AP Photo/John Locher

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island official raised the capacity limit for restaurants and other businesses on Friday, with COVID-19 numbers declining and vaccination rate rising.

New data from the R.I. Department of Health shows nearly a million doses have been administered in the state so far: 584,379 people are at least partially vaccinated, while 428,823 people are now fully immunized.

The daily positivity rate remained low at 1.3%, health officials said, with 182 new cases reported and more than 13,000 tests on Thursday.

Two more Rhode Islanders died after contracting COVID-19, putting the death toll at 2,687, according to the data.

Hospitalizations fell to 113, with 23 patients in the intensive care unit and 18 on ventilators.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/30/21: PC Professor Joe Cammarano

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community