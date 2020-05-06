12 RESPONDS //
Raimondo, Department of Health to hold coronavirus update at 2:30 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

On Tuesday, Raimondo announced 14 more Rhode Islanders had died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s total fatalities to 355.

Raimondo also announced another 281 people tested positive, for a total of 9,933 confirmed cases since March 1.

According to the health department, there are currently 327 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Tuesday. Of those patients, 89 are in the ICU and 62 are on ventilators.

If the governor lifts her stay-at-home order after it expires this week, Saturday would be the first day of Phase 1 under a three-phase approach to reopening put forward by Raimondo’s administration.

The 14-day quarantine requirement for travelers arriving in Rhode Island from out of state is likely to remain in place during Phase 1, Raimondo said. More information on travel is expected Thursday.

Here’s how Raimondo’s plan to gradually reopen RI works »

Raimondo announced she is signing a new executive order on face masks that will go into effect Friday.

