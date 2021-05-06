RI leaders to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm as state prepares to relax restrictions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee and other Rhode Island officials will hold their weekly COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. Thursday, less than a day before the state rolls back some of its restrictions.

Watch the briefing live on WPRI 12 or using the video player above.

On Friday, May 7, many businesses and services can start operating at 80% capacity, as long as three feet of social distancing is maintained between patrons.

The outdoor mask mandate was to be lifted that same day for people who are fully vaccinated, but McKee made that change a week early after the CDC updated its guidelines. Masks must still be worn in all indoor public spaces.

On the current trajectory, the capacity limit for businesses and the social gathering limit will be fully removed on Friday, May 28.

The changes come as Rhode Island’s COVID-19 numbers continue to show improvement and more people get vaccinated against the disease.

On Wednesday, the state passed 400,000 people fully vaccinated.

The Health Department also reported 252 new positive cases and the death toll increased by one to 2,682.

On Wednesday, McKee got some face time with Vice President Kamala Harris as she and U.S. Commerce Secretary and former Governor Gina Raimondo paid a visit to Rhode Island to meet with small business owners and promote the Biden administrations multitrillion-dollar jobs plan.