COVID-19 hospitalizations down in RI, 14 more deaths reported; Raimondo briefing at 1 pm

Late Tuesday morning, the R.I. Department of Health reported 14 more Rhode Islanders died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the total to 355.

Another 281 residents tested positive for the virus for a total of 9,933 since March 1.

There are currently 327 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, which is a decline of 12 since Monday. However, the number of patients in the ICU (89) and on ventilators (62) rose slightly, according to the health department.

“It is my hope and intention to lift the stay-at-home order when it expires May 8,” Raimondo said. In a follow-up conference call, she said she will make a formal announcement on Thursday about whether she will in fact lift the order.

If she lifts her order, Saturday will be the first day of what Raimondo’s administration has described as “phase one” of a three-phase approach to reopening. Phase one could last roughly two weeks, she suggested.

A new executive order regarding face coverings is expected to be announced on Tuesday.

