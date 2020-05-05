Live Now
Coronavirus Facts Not Fear 11:30 a.m. update
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

COVID-19 hospitalizations down in RI, 14 more deaths reported; Raimondo briefing at 1 pm

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

Late Tuesday morning, the R.I. Department of Health reported 14 more Rhode Islanders died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the total to 355.

Another 281 residents tested positive for the virus for a total of 9,933 since March 1.

There are currently 327 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, which is a decline of 12 since Monday. However, the number of patients in the ICU (89) and on ventilators (62) rose slightly, according to the health department.

Story continues below.

“It is my hope and intention to lift the stay-at-home order when it expires May 8,” Raimondo said. In a follow-up conference call, she said she will make a formal announcement on Thursday about whether she will in fact lift the order.

If she lifts her order, Saturday will be the first day of what Raimondo’s administration has described as “phase one” of a three-phase approach to reopening. Phase one could last roughly two weeks, she suggested.

Here’s how Raimondo’s plan to gradually reopen RI works »

A new executive order regarding face coverings is expected to be announced on Tuesday.

Live Streaming Tuesday: Coronavirus Coverage

11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: Morning Update |12 p.m. – Massachusetts Gov. Baker tours Merrow Manufacturing in Fall River| 1 p.m. – Gov. Raimondo Briefing | 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: Afternoon Update|

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or on the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear –Morning Update
  • 1 p.m. – RI Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 1:30 p.m. – Massachusetts Governor Baker tours Merrow Manufacturing in Fall River
  • 3 p.m. – Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear –Afternoon Update
  • 4:30 p.m. – President Trump remarks at Honeywell in Arizona

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com