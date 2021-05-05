RI passes 400,000 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island reached another vaccination milestone on Wednesday as the state shifts to a more community-based approach.

New data from the R.I. Department of Health shows 405,000 people are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state and more than 558,000 are at least partially vaccinated.

Cranston High School West hosted a clinic on Wednesday to provide the opportunity for students 16 and older to get vaccinated. Barrington is scheduled to hold a clinic on Thursday, while Johnston and North Kingstown plan to administer doses on Friday.

Participating CVS, Walgreens, Stop & Shop and Walmart pharmacies are now offering walk-up vaccinations, as are the state-run clinics in Providence, Cranston and Middletown at select dates and times.

Health officials on Wednesday also reported 252 new positive cases. More than 18,000 tests were administered on Tuesday, putting the daily positivity rate at 1.4%.

One more Rhode Islander has died after contracting the virus, according to the data. The reported death toll is up to 2,682.

Currently, 125 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, health officials said, with 23 patients in the intensive care unit and 17 on ventilators.