Raimondo to hold daily COVID-19 briefing at 3 pm

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and the Rhode Island Department of Health have scheduled a 3 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

On Sunday, Raimondo announced 24 more Rhode Islanders died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 320.

Raimondo also said another 188 people tested positive, bringing the total to 9,477 cumulative cases.

According to the health department, there are currently 330 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Sunday. Of those patients, 83 are in the ICU and 59 are on ventilators.

Raimondo announced Sunday a new collaboration between Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware to purchase personal protective equipment and medical supplies such as masks, gowns and ventilators. This way, all of the states will stop bidding against each other and driving the prices up.

Raimondo is still aiming to lift her stay-at-home order which is set to expire Saturday but could change her mind this week and extend the order depending on the data. She also urged people to start making plans for Mother’s Day that don’t involve visits in person.

She said she plans to release more information this week about reopening the state’s economy.

11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: Morning Update | 12 p.m. – Gov. Baker Briefing| 3 p.m. – Gov. Raimondo Briefing | 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: Afternoon Update | 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update: Today in Washington

Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

