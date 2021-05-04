RI reports 181 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths; Stop & Shop pharmacies now offering walk-up vaccinations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the second straight week, Rhode Island has seen declines in all three weekly COVID-19 metrics being tracked by the state.

Data released Tuesday by the R.I. Department of Health shows percent positive by week fell from 1.9% last week to 1.6% this week, while new hospital admissions by week dropped from 134 to 112 and new cases per 100,000 people by week decreased from 192 to 157.

As for the daily numbers, health officials reported 181 new positive cases and a 2.4% daily positivity rate, with roughly 7,400 tests administered on Monday.

Another three Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the reported death toll to 2,681.

Hospitalizations in the state ticked up to 129, with 26 patients in the intensive care unit and 16 on ventilators.

To date, more than 555,000 Rhode Islanders are at least partially vaccinated and 398,000 are considered fully vaccinated, according to the Health Department.

Stop & Shop announced Tuesday that 14 of its pharmacy locations in Rhode Island are now accepting walk-ins for the vaccine, with no appointment necessary.

Certain CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies are also offering walk-up vaccinations, as are the state-run clinics in Providence, Cranston and Middletown at select dates and times.

State officials say that while it’s best to book an appointment ahead of time, they hope the walk-up option will aid in their efforts to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated.