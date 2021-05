PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you need to get a COVID-19 test on Monday, state-run testing sites will be closed for Memorial Day.

Call centers will also be closed. If you have symptoms and need to get tested you are urged to reach out to your local urgent care or pharmacy.

The R.I. Department of Health says free tests will also be offered at the following beaches Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Narragansett, Scarborough, and Matunuck, and Roger Wheeler.