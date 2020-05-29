Raimondo’s COVID-19 briefing set for 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.
Ten new testing sites opened Friday at CVS drive-throughs in Rhode Island, where people will self-swab in their car and the test will be sent to a lab.
On Thursday, Raimondo announced 22 more COVID-19-related deaths in the state, bringing the total to 677.
Raimondo also announced another 124 people tested positive, for a total of 14,494 confirmed cases since March 1.
According to the health department, there are currently 222 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Thursday. Of those patients, 53 are in the ICU and 36 are on ventilators.
At her news conference on Thursday, Raimondo said specific guidelines were posted online for indoor dining, salons and retail stores for Phase 2, which is expected to begin on Monday.
Youth sports will also be allowed in Phase 2, but only in “stable groups” of 15 kids or fewer practicing and playing games together. No league play or tournaments will be permitted until at least Phase 3.
