Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz holds a news conference on violent protests in Minneapolis
Raimondo’s COVID-19 briefing set for 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

Ten new testing sites opened Friday at CVS drive-throughs in Rhode Island, where people will self-swab in their car and the test will be sent to a lab.

On Thursday, Raimondo announced 22 more COVID-19-related deaths in the state, bringing the total to 677.

Raimondo also announced another 124 people tested positive, for a total of 14,494 confirmed cases since March 1.

According to the health department, there are currently 222 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Thursday. Of those patients, 53 are in the ICU and 36 are on ventilators.

At her news conference on Thursday, Raimondo said specific guidelines were posted online for indoor dining, salons and retail stores for Phase 2, which is expected to begin on Monday.

Youth sports will also be allowed in Phase 2, but only in “stable groups” of 15 kids or fewer practicing and playing games together. No league play or tournaments will be permitted until at least Phase 3.

Live Streaming Friday: Coronavirus Coverage

11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: Morning Update | 1 p.m. RI Gov. Gina Raimondo Briefing | 2 p.m. – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Briefing | 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: Afternoon Update

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or on the WPRI 12 mobile app » Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 1 p.m. – RI Gov. Gina Raimondo Briefing
  • 2 p.m. – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Briefing
  • 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update

