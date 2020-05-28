Raimondo to hold coronavirus press briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

Raimondo is expected to discuss the new rules for salons and indoor dining, along with an announcement about youth sports and rental assistance.

On Wednesday, Raimondo said 21 more Rhode Islanders had died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 655.

The governor also announced another 143 people tested positive, for a total of 14,353 confirmed cases since March 1.

According to the health department, there are currently 218 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Wednesday. Of those patients, 49 are in the ICU and 35 are on ventilators.

State leaders on Wednesday published new guidance for fitness centers and gyms, which will be permitted to open on Monday when Phase 2 of the governor’s reopening plan is expected to begin. The guidelines include keeping people and machines six feet or more apart, banning water fountains and locker rooms, and requiring masks be worn when social distancing can’t be maintained.

Guidance for salons and indoor dining rules will be posted on ReopeningRI.com on Thursday.

