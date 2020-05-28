1  of  2
Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: Youth Sports Sidelined Coronavirus Facts Not Fear 11:30 a.m. update
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

Raimondo to hold coronavirus press briefing at 1 pm

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

Raimondo is expected to discuss the new rules for salons and indoor dining, along with an announcement about youth sports and rental assistance.

Watch Now: Youth Sports Sidelined – A 12 on 12 Digital Original

On Wednesday, Raimondo said 21 more Rhode Islanders had died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 655.

(Story continues below.)

The governor also announced another 143 people tested positive, for a total of 14,353 confirmed cases since March 1.

According to the health department, there are currently 218 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Wednesday. Of those patients, 49 are in the ICU and 35 are on ventilators.

(Story continues below.)

State leaders on Wednesday published new guidance for fitness centers and gyms, which will be permitted to open on Monday when Phase 2 of the governor’s reopening plan is expected to begin. The guidelines include keeping people and machines six feet or more apart, banning water fountains and locker rooms, and requiring masks be worn when social distancing can’t be maintained.

Guidance for salons and indoor dining rules will be posted on ReopeningRI.com on Thursday.

Live Streaming Thursday: Coronavirus Coverage

11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: Morning Update | 1 p.m. RI Gov. Gina Raimondo Briefing | 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: Afternoon Update | 3:45 p.m. – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Briefing

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or on the WPRI 12 mobile app » Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

What’s Open in RI & Mass. | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Senior Shopping Hours | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 1 p.m. – RI Gov. Gina Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update
  • 3:45 p.m. – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Briefing

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com