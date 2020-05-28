Raimondo to hold coronavirus press briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.
Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.
Raimondo is expected to discuss the new rules for salons and indoor dining, along with an announcement about youth sports and rental assistance.
Watch Now: Youth Sports Sidelined – A 12 on 12 Digital Original
On Wednesday, Raimondo said 21 more Rhode Islanders had died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 655.
(Story continues below.)
The governor also announced another 143 people tested positive, for a total of 14,353 confirmed cases since March 1.
According to the health department, there are currently 218 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Wednesday. Of those patients, 49 are in the ICU and 35 are on ventilators.
(Story continues below.)
State leaders on Wednesday published new guidance for fitness centers and gyms, which will be permitted to open on Monday when Phase 2 of the governor’s reopening plan is expected to begin. The guidelines include keeping people and machines six feet or more apart, banning water fountains and locker rooms, and requiring masks be worn when social distancing can’t be maintained.
Guidance for salons and indoor dining rules will be posted on ReopeningRI.com on Thursday.
Live Streaming Thursday: Coronavirus Coverage
11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: Morning Update | 1 p.m. – RI Gov. Gina Raimondo Briefing | 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: Afternoon Update | 3:45 p.m. – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Briefing
Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or on the WPRI 12 mobile app » Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»
Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources
What’s Open in RI & Mass. | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Senior Shopping Hours | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department
RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 28, 2020
- Raimondo to hold coronavirus press briefing at 1 pm
- CVS opening 10 new COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in RI
- 41 million have lost jobs since virus hit, but layoffs slow
- Salons, barbershops await final reopening guidelines from state