No COVID deaths for 2nd straight day in RI; nearly 550K fully vaccinated

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Daily COVID-19 data provided by the R.I. Department of Health remained low on Friday as more people get vaccinated against the disease.

The positivity rate among all test-takers came out to 0.6%, which is the lowest since early September. Health officials reported 42 new positive cases out of more than 7,500 tests administered on Thursday.

The reported death toll remained unchanged for the second straight day, while overall hospitalizations held steady at 66. As of Friday, 14 of those patients were in the intensive care unit and nine were on ventilators.

More than 548,000 people who live, work and study in Rhode Island are now fully vaccinated, according to the Health Department, and another 99,000 are partially vaccinated after receiving the first of two Pfizer or Moderna doses.