Raimondo to hold coronavirus briefing at 2:30 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 2:30 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s COVID-19 response.

On Tuesday, Raimondo announced 13 more Rhode Islanders had died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the total to 634 people since March 19, with three dying Monday and seven dying Sunday.

Raimondo also announced another 73 people tested positive, the fewest in one day since early April, but the total number of tests was also down sharply over the holiday weekend. A total of 14,210 Rhode Islanders have tested positive for the virus since March 1.

According to the health department, there are currently 226 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Tuesday. Of those patients, 50 are in the ICU and 36 are on ventilators.

The state remains on track to enter Phase 2 of Raimondo’s reopening plan next Monday, June 1. Detailed guidelines for individual industries are being posted on the website reopeningri.com.

The R.I. Commerce Corp. will be hosting Facebook town halls to answer sector-specific questions for gyms, restaurants and personal services businesses such as hair salons. Following the discussion, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. The sessions are as follows:

Additional guidance for youth sports will be unveiled on Thursday.

