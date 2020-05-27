Live Now
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker coronavirus briefing
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

Raimondo to hold coronavirus briefing at 2:30 pm

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 2:30 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s COVID-19 response.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

On Tuesday, Raimondo announced 13 more Rhode Islanders had died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the total to 634 people since March 19, with three dying Monday and seven dying Sunday.

(Story continues below.)

Raimondo also announced another 73 people tested positive, the fewest in one day since early April, but the total number of tests was also down sharply over the holiday weekend. A total of 14,210 Rhode Islanders have tested positive for the virus since March 1.

According to the health department, there are currently 226 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Tuesday. Of those patients, 50 are in the ICU and 36 are on ventilators.

(Story continues below.)

The state remains on track to enter Phase 2 of Raimondo’s reopening plan next Monday, June 1. Detailed guidelines for individual industries are being posted on the website reopeningri.com.

The R.I. Commerce Corp. will be hosting Facebook town halls to answer sector-specific questions for gyms, restaurants and personal services businesses such as hair salons. Following the discussion, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. The sessions are as follows:

Additional guidance for youth sports will be unveiled on Thursday.

Live Streaming Wednesday: Coronavirus Coverage

11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: Morning Update | 2:30 p.m. RI Gov. Gina Raimondo Briefing | 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: Afternoon Update |

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or on the WPRI 12 mobile app » Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

What’s Open in RI & Mass. | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Senior Shopping Hours | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11 a.m. –  Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Briefing
  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 2:30 p.m. – RI Gov. Gina Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com