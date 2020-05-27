Raimondo to hold coronavirus briefing at 2:30 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 2:30 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s COVID-19 response.
Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.
On Tuesday, Raimondo announced 13 more Rhode Islanders had died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the total to 634 people since March 19, with three dying Monday and seven dying Sunday.
(Story continues below.)
Raimondo also announced another 73 people tested positive, the fewest in one day since early April, but the total number of tests was also down sharply over the holiday weekend. A total of 14,210 Rhode Islanders have tested positive for the virus since March 1.
According to the health department, there are currently 226 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Tuesday. Of those patients, 50 are in the ICU and 36 are on ventilators.
(Story continues below.)
The state remains on track to enter Phase 2 of Raimondo’s reopening plan next Monday, June 1. Detailed guidelines for individual industries are being posted on the website reopeningri.com.
The R.I. Commerce Corp. will be hosting Facebook town halls to answer sector-specific questions for gyms, restaurants and personal services businesses such as hair salons. Following the discussion, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. The sessions are as follows:
- Gyms and fitness studios: Wednesday, 10 a.m.
- General businesses: Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.
- Personal services (Hair, Nails, Massage Therapists, Etc.): Thursday, 10:30 a.m.
- Restaurants: Thursday, 4:30 p.m.
Additional guidance for youth sports will be unveiled on Thursday.
Live Streaming Wednesday: Coronavirus Coverage
11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: Morning Update | 2:30 p.m. – RI Gov. Gina Raimondo Briefing | 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: Afternoon Update |
Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or on the WPRI 12 mobile app » Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»
Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources
What’s Open in RI & Mass. | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Senior Shopping Hours | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department
RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- Raimondo to hold coronavirus briefing at 2:30 pm
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 27, 2020
- Farmers donate over 4K gallons of milk to Pawtucket, Providence families at McCoy Stadium
- I-Team: Lawyer of Soldiers’ Home superintendent says documents show state knew about Covid-19 outbreak
- Walt Disney World presenting plans for reopening parks