Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to hold coronavirus briefing at 11 am

PROVIDENCE, RI. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled an 11 a.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Raimondo did not hold her daily coronavirus briefing on Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday, and the R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH) did not release new COVID-19 data.

On Sunday, RIDOH reported another 11 Rhode Islanders died after contracting the virus, bringing the death toll to 608 since the virus hit the Ocean State.

According to the health department, there are currently 240 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Sunday. Of those patients, 49 are in the ICU and 32 are on ventilators.

RIDOH also reported an additional 116 positive cases on Sunday, for a total of 14,065 confirmed cases since March 1.

