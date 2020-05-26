PROVIDENCE, RI. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled an 11 a.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.
Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.
Raimondo did not hold her daily coronavirus briefing on Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday, and the R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH) did not release new COVID-19 data.
On Sunday, RIDOH reported another 11 Rhode Islanders died after contracting the virus, bringing the death toll to 608 since the virus hit the Ocean State.
(Story continues below)
According to the health department, there are currently 240 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Sunday. Of those patients, 49 are in the ICU and 32 are on ventilators.
RIDOH also reported an additional 116 positive cases on Sunday, for a total of 14,065 confirmed cases since March 1.
List: What’s open right now in Rhode Island, Massachusetts »
Live Streaming Tuesday: Coronavirus Coverage
*New Time* 11 a.m. – RI Gov. Gina Raimondo Briefing | 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: Morning Update | 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: Afternoon Update |
Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or on the WPRI 12 mobile app » Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»
Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources
What’s Open in RI & Mass. | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Senior Shopping Hours | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department
RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to hold coronavirus briefing at 11 am
- Massachusetts hair salons, barbershops back in business
- As beaches reopen, tourism on Cape Cod remains a concern
- Recently opened East Greenwich restaurant welcomes back patrons for outdoor dining
- Portsmouth veterans make, donate more than 2,000 masks, but now need your help