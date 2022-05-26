PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee will have a special guest at his COVID-19 briefing Thursday morning.

White House COVID-19 Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha will join McKee virtually at 11:30 a.m. to announce the nation’s first federally backed Test-to-Treat site is opening at a clinic in Providence.

12 News plans to stream the briefing live right here on WPRI.com and in the WPRI 12 News app.

The new site comes as the White House announced more steps Thursday to make the antiviral treatment Paxlovid more accessible across the United States. The site will provide patients with immediate access to the drug once they test positive.

According to the White House, individuals who test positive for COVID at the clinic will immediately receive an assessment from a medical provider and get oral antiviral treatments — if prescribed — all in one convenient location.

The clinic also currently offers vaccines, according to the White House, meaning “federal support will help enhance this site into being a true one-stop-shop for individuals to protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19.”

More federally supported sites are set to open in the coming weeks in Massachusetts and New York City.

According to the Associated Press, Jha said about 25,000 to 30,000 courses of Paxlovid are being prescribed each day. When administered within five days of symptoms appearing, the drug has been proven to bring about a 90% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths among patients most likely to get severe disease.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.