RI reports 1% COVID positivity, 1 death as vaccination efforts continue

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Tuesday that 50% of American adults were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state of Rhode Island is faring better in its immunization efforts, with roughly 62% of adults (18+) fully vaccinated to date, according to the most recent data from the R.I. Department of Health.

The data shows more than 540,000 Rhode Islanders in total are now fully vaccinated. People in the 12- to 15-year-old age group started getting vaccinated earlier this month, and as of Tuesday, more than a quarter had already gotten at least their first shot. (Only the two-dose Pfizer vaccine has been approved for those under the age of 18 so far.)

Gov. Dan McKee and the Health Department teamed up with Dunkin’ on Wednesday to bring mobile vaccination units to select locations on Iced Coffee Day — Dunkin’s annual fundraising initiative to support Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Health officials on Wednesday reported 65 new coronavirus infections, and with more than 6,800 tests administered the previous day, the daily positivity rate came out to 1%.

Hospitalizations ticked up to 70, with 15 COVID-19 patients currently in the intensive care unit and 11 on ventilators.

One additional Rhode Islander died after contracting the virus, the Health Department said, bringing the death toll to 2,708.