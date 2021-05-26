CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

RI reports 1% COVID positivity, 1 death as vaccination efforts continue

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Tuesday that 50% of American adults were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state of Rhode Island is faring better in its immunization efforts, with roughly 62% of adults (18+) fully vaccinated to date, according to the most recent data from the R.I. Department of Health.

The data shows more than 540,000 Rhode Islanders in total are now fully vaccinated. People in the 12- to 15-year-old age group started getting vaccinated earlier this month, and as of Tuesday, more than a quarter had already gotten at least their first shot. (Only the two-dose Pfizer vaccine has been approved for those under the age of 18 so far.)

Gov. Dan McKee and the Health Department teamed up with Dunkin’ on Wednesday to bring mobile vaccination units to select locations on Iced Coffee Day — Dunkin’s annual fundraising initiative to support Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

Health officials on Wednesday reported 65 new coronavirus infections, and with more than 6,800 tests administered the previous day, the daily positivity rate came out to 1%.

Hospitalizations ticked up to 70, with 15 COVID-19 patients currently in the intensive care unit and 11 on ventilators.

One additional Rhode Islander died after contracting the virus, the Health Department said, bringing the death toll to 2,708.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 5/21/2020: Ruth Ben-Artzi, Associate Professor of Political Science at Providence College, RI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community