27% of RI adolescents partially vaccinated; decline in weekly COVID data continues

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than a quarter of Rhode Island’s adolescents eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have gotten their first dose so far, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

Eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine was extended to those in the 12- to 15-year-old range earlier this month. On Tuesday, Moderna announced its vaccine strongly protects adolescents as young as 12, putting them on track to becoming a second option.

R.I. Department of Health spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said 12,842 adolescents in the state are now at least partially vaccinated, having received the first shot of the two-dose Pfizer regimen.

Health Department data shows more than half of Rhode Island’s population is fully vaccinated. As of Tuesday, more than 536,000 people were in that category, while another 101,000 is partially vaccinated.

Weekly data, released for the first time in two weeks, showed declines in each of the three key metrics being tracked: percent positivity by week decreased from 1.3% to 1%, hospital admissions by week declined from 69 to 60, and new cases per 100,000 residents fell from 84 to 57.

The state currently has its fewest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since mid-September with 67, which includes 15 patients in the intensive care unit and 10 on ventilators, according to the data.

Health officials on Tuesday also reported 47 new positive cases and more than 5,000 tests conducted the previous day, putting the daily positivity rate at 0.9%.

In addition, two more Rhode Islanders died after contracting the virus. The death toll from the pandemic now stands at 2,707.