50% of RI population fully vaccinated; fewest hospitalizations in 8 months

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 50% of all Rhode Islanders are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the latest data from the R.I. Department of Health.

The data released Monday shows more than 534,000 people are at least two weeks removed from getting either the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, while another 98,000 people are partially vaccinated, having gotten just the first shot so far.

Currently, anyone ages 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to anyone ages 18 and older.

The Health Department also reported 152 new positive cases since data was last released on Friday and added 30 newly reported cases to previous daily totals.

One more person has died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the reported death toll to 2,705.

As of Monday, 72 COVID-19 patients were in Rhode Island’s hospitals, health officials said, with 17 in the intensive care unit and 10 on ventilators. That’s the fewest hospitalizations in the state since mid-September 2020, according to the data.

With public health data on the decline and vaccination rates on the rise, the state lifted the majority of its remaining restrictions on Friday, including the limits on social gatherings and business capacity.

The majority of businesses and services can now operate at 100% capacity, along with houses of worship and funeral homes.

Earlier in the week, Rhode Island officials said people who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks, however, they’re still required in certain settings.