RI Governor, Health Dept. to hold coronavirus briefing at 1 pm

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live right here on WPRI.com.

With several of her executive orders set to expire on Saturday, Raimondo is expected to lay out further details of Phase 2.

On Thursday, she issued a reminder about the five-person limit on social gatherings ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Another 18 Rhode Islanders died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 556, state officials said Thursday.

According to the health department, there are currently 254 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Thursday, which is slightly down from Wednesday. Of those patients, 56 are in the ICU and 41 are on ventilators.

Raimondo also announced another 189 people tested positive, for a total of 13,571 since the pandemic started. The positive rate from Thursday’s new test results was about 7%.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

